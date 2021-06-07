Las Vegas woman shatters watermelon crushing record

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- A new store is shattering the mold, and world records.

GRRRL Clothing opened in downtown Las Vegas on June 5. As part of the opening, the store's founder Kortney Olson reclaimed the world record for the fastest time to crush three watermelons between her thighs.

Olson smashed all three in 7.63 seconds.

The previous record was 14 seconds and held by Ukrainian strongwoman, Olga Liaschuk.

Olson said it takes about 364 pounds of force to smash a watermelon. She hopes her crushing record inspires young girls and women to be stronger.

As for the store, it's a community space for women helping to build a sisterhood.

Women-owned businesses and nonprofits will be able to host free community fitness and wellness classes as well as self-defense classes.

This story originally reported by Jason Dinant on KTNV.com