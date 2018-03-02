Las Vegas parents arrested after malnourished baby dies

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 9:08PM EST expiring March 2 at 9:06PM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 8:34PM EST expiring March 5 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:45PM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:45PM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton
Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 3:20PM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston, Oakland
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:20PM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:20PM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe
Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 3:20PM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Macomb, Saint Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:02PM EST expiring March 1 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 12:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 12:11PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:27AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:27AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Macomb, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 11:27AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston, Oakland
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:05AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Barry, Gratiot, Ionia, Kalamazoo
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:05AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:01AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:01AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Gratiot, Montcalm
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 2:59AM EST expiring March 3 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 9:46PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:45PM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 9:16PM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 5 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued February 27 at 9:25PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A father and mother in Las Vegas were arrested on Feb. 28 on charges including murder, child abuse/neglect, and animal cruelty.
Police were called to the couple's apartment on Feb. 25 after getting reports about possible abuse or neglect. Medical workers told police dispatchers that they were transporting a 5-month-old child to the hospital and the baby appeared to be malnourished.
The baby died after being taken to the hospital.
Detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case, and three days later arrested 29-year-old Anthony Oceja and 24-year-old Loreana Martinez.
Oceja and Martinez also had two other children who were taken into protective custody and are being evaluated by medical personnel for potential health concerns.
There were also three dogs in the residence that appeared to be severely malnourished. They were turned over to Clark County Animal Control. The LVMPD Animal Cruelty Unit will conduct a follow-up investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the LVMPD Abuse and neglect section at 702-828-3364. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.