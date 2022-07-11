Large fire destroys 338-year-old Nantucket hotel

NANTUCKET, Mass. — Over the weekend, a massive fire destroyed a historic hotel in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The Nantucket Fire Department said they responded to the blaze at 6:46 a.m. Saturday and found heavy flames had engulfed the 338-year-old Veranda House Hotel.

After hearing about the fire, the department said an off-duty captain and several civilians ran into the hotel without protective gear to ensure everyone inside got out safely.

Officials said the off-duty captain found two people in a hallway and was able to get them out.

The hotel's Facebook page said all hotel employees and guests were evacuated.

"The Veranda House team is deeply grateful to the Nantucket Fire Department and first responders for their quick action taken during this incident," the hotel said.

Officials said 17 fire crews responded to the scene to extinguish the flames.

The department said the fire spread to other buildings surrounding the hotel.

"Damage to the structures involved is extensive, with several of the buildings being total losses," the department said.

Officials say three firefighters were taken to a hospital. Two were taken due to possible heat exhaustion and another due to a back injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.