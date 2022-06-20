Kroger brand aspirin and ibuprofen recalled due to not meeting child resistant packaging requirement

Kroger Aspirin 300 count bottles and Kroger Ibuprofen 160 count bottles are currently being recalled. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall is due to the packaging not meeting the child resistant packaging requirement.

Consumer Product Safety Commission Kroger Aspirin

The aspirin bottle is described as having a green and yellow label that says “Kroger, Low Dose, Aspirin, 81 mg Delayed-Release Tablets / Pain Reliever, 300 enteric coated tablets.” The bottle also has a green continuous thread gear closure.

Consumer Product Safety Commission Kroger Ibuprofen

The ibuprofen bottle is described as having a blue and white label that says “Kroger, Ibuprofen, Capsules, 200 mg Pain Reliever / Fever Reducer, 160 softgels.” The bottle also has a blue continuous thread gear closure.

The products’ packaging did not meet the child resistant packaging that is required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. This poses a risk of poisoning if the contents in the bottle are swallowed by young children.

More information on the recall can be found on Kroger’s website or Time-Cap Labs, Inc’s website, where consumers can also contact Kroger. The company can also be contacted by phone at 800-576-4377 (800-KRO-GERS) Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-12 a.m. ET and Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m.-9:30 a.m. ET.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube