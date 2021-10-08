Watch
Kiowa tribe wins 200 acres back from U.S. government

SUE OGROCKI/AP
FILE - The Quartz Mountain Lodge in Lone Wolf, Okla., pictured on April 30, 2003, sits on land sacred to the Kiowa tribe with a breathtaking view of Lake Altus-Lugert. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
QUARTZ MOUNTAIN
Posted at 1:17 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08

ANADARKO, Okla. — The Kiowa Tribe has won 200 acres back from the U.S. government.

KWSO and the Tribal Business News reported that the land is known as Indian City, U.S.A., in Anadarko, Oklahoma, and will be placed in a trust.

“We are taking back our land [a] little bit at a time,” Komalty said according to Tribal Business News.

Thus far, 280 acres are in the trust.

According to the news outlets, the acquisition took more than five years to complete.

Chairman Matthew Komalty says the tribe plans to build a new cultural center, museum, and other tribal economic developments.

