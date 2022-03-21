Watch
NewsNational

Actions

King of Reggaetón, Daddy Yankee announces retirement

Daddy Yankee
Wilfredo Lee/AP
FILE - Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee speaks during a panel at Billboard Latin Music Week, in Miami Beach, Fla, on Sept. 22, 2021. The reggaeton star announced on Sunday March 20, 2022 that he will retire after his farewell tour, "La Última Vuelta," promoting his upcoming album "Legendaddy, (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Daddy Yankee
Posted at 12:29 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 12:29:34-04

The King of Reggaetón, Daddy Yankee is hanging up the mic.

The Puerto Rico native announced his retirement in a video statement posted on his website and social media.

In Spanish, Daddy Yankee, whose real name is Ramón Ayala, compared his career to a marathon and said he finally reached the “finish line,” referring to his retirement.

Ayala also announced he will be releasing one last album, “Legendaddy” on March 24.

He will also go on one last tour, titled “La Última Vuelta” or “The Last Ride” in English, with stops in the U.S., Mexico and South America.

“The Big Boss” as he calls himself, is only 45 years old and a father of three.

He began his career in Puerto Rico in 1992 and made headlines around the world when he released the reggaetón classic “Gasolina” in 2004.

He was named one of the 100 Most Influential in the World by Time Magazine in 2006 and became the first Latino artist to reach the number 1 spot on Spotify in 2017.

In his video, Ayala said, “people said I made this genre global, but it was you all who gave me the key to open the doors to make this genre so big.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!