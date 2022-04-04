Watch
Ketanji Brown Jackson faces Senate Panel vote Monday

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., arrives for a meeting in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 31, 2022. Democrats are launching a whirlwind of votes and Senate floor action Monday with the goal of confirming Judge Jackson as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court by the end of the week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 7:34 AM, Apr 04, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Democrats are launching a whirlwind week of votes and procedural maneuvers with the goal of confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court by Friday.

After more than 30 hours of hearings last month, the Senate Judiciary Committee kicks off the process Monday morning with a vote on whether to move Jackson’s nomination to the Senate floor.

The panel could deadlock on the vote, meaning Democrats will have to spend additional hours on the Senate floor to do a “discharge” from the committee.

The deadlock is due to the Senate’s narrow 50-50 majority.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine is the only Republican who has said she will support Jackson.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has said he will oppose Jackson’s confirmation, saying she was too lenient in sentencing.

Graham had previously supported Jackson for her current position.

Monday’s votes are not the final vote to confirm Judge Jackson.

This is a vote to move her nomination out of the Committee.

If confirmed, Jackson will replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who will retire at the end of the 2021-2022 term.

