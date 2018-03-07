Justice Department to sue California over 'sanctuary' laws

(KGTV) - The Justice Department is suing to block California laws that extend protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally, commonly referred to as "sanctuary laws."

The lawsuit by the Trump Administration claims three of the state's laws intentionally undermine federal immigration law, according to the Associated Press.

One of the laws prevents local police agencies from asking people about their immigration status or assisting in federal immigration enforcement activities. The Justice Department says these laws are unconstitutional.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is expected to visit Sacramento Wednesday, will likely announced the lawsuit.

Tuesday, California Governor Jerry Brown slammed Session's planned visit.

"At a time of unprecedented political turmoil, Jeff Sessions has come to California to further divide and polarize America. Jeff, these political stunts may be the norm in Washington, but they don’t work here. Sad!!!" Gov. Brown tweeted.

California has often taken steps against the Trump Administration's efforts to enforce federal compliance with immigration policies. Gov. Brown signed a bill in October 2017 to declare California a so-called "sanctuary state."

Last month, President Trump said "if we ever pulled our ICE out, if we ever said, 'Hey, let California alone, let them figure it out for themselves,' in two months they'd be begging for us to come back. They would be begging ... And you know what, I'm thinking about doing it."

Trump is expected to visit the San Diego area sometime in March to inspect border wall prototypes constructed near Otay Mesa.