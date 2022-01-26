Judge temporarily restores New York's mask mandate

An appeals judge has restored New York’s mask mandate.

Tuesday's ruling comes a day after a lower court judge ruled that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration lacked the constitutional authority to order people to wear face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Judge Robert Miller granted the state’s request for a stay of a Long Island judge’s ruling while Hochul's office appeals it.

The attorney who challenged the mandate on behalf of a group of parents says he will continue to fight.

He calls the mandate unconstitutional.

Monday’s ruling overturning the mask mandate caused a day of confusion for parents.

Some school districts quickly announced masks would be optional and others continued to enforce them.