Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Judge approves Harvey Weinstein's extradition for California rape case

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this image taken from court video, Harvey Weinstein attends a hearing from Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison, near Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. A New York judge on Tuesday approved Weinstein's extradition to California, where he faces additional sexual assault charges, ending a legal fight prolonged by the COVID-19 pandemic, the defense's concerns about Weinstein's failing health and a squabble over paperwork. (New York Unified Court System via AP)
Sexual Misconduct Weinstein
Posted at 5:03 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 17:03:23-04

A New York judge on Tuesday approved disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s extradition to California, where he faces additional sexual assault charges.

The decision ended a legal fight prolonged by the COVID-19 pandemic, the defense’s concerns about Weinstein’s failing health, and a squabble over paperwork.

Judge Kenneth Case said there was no reason to delay Weinstein’s transfer any longer.

The judge denied the defense's request to keep Weinstein at a state prison near Buffalo — where he's serving a 23-year sentence for a rape conviction last year — until the start of jury selection in the Los Angeles case.

Los Angeles authorities plan to collect the 69-year-old Weinstein in Alden, New York, at the end of June or in early July giving his lawyer time to appeal.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Senior Spotlight

Celebrate a 2021 High School Senior!