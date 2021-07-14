Neutrogena, Aveeno sunscreens recalled due to traces of benzene found in samples

Johnson & Johnson is recalling five of its sunscreens after they tested on samples and found they contained low levels of benzene, which is a chemical that can potentially cause cancer.

In a news release, the company said it recalled the aerosol cans of Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, CoolDry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen, and UltraSheer aerosol sunscreen.

"While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our sunscreen products, it was detected in some samples of the impacted aerosol sunscreen finished products," the company said in a press release. "We are investigating the cause of this issue, which is limited to certain aerosol sunscreen products."

The company said if they want a refund, they can contact the company at 1-800-458-1673.