Jan. 6 committee to hold prime-time hearing next week

The congressional committee investigating the attacks on U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will hold a public hearing in prime time on June 9.

The committee released a media advisory on Thursday, which says it will "present previously unseen material documenting January 6th."

The committee also plans to receive witness testimony. However, those witnesses have not been publicly disclosed.

A summary of the committee's findings is also expected to be revealed at the June 9 hearing, which will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Earlier this year, the committee announced plans to hold eight public hearings in June.

The committee has received thousands of documents and heard from dozens of witnesses about what led up to the riots by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

While Trump did not speak with the committee, many of his closest allies turned over documents and testified.