Jail records reveal Nikolas Cruz was seen laughing in jail days after Parkland school shooting

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Accused of pulling the trigger over and over again in one of the deadliest school shootings in our country's history, life behind bars for 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz is described in jail reports as "isolated" and "segregated" while any interaction with other inmates is "not allowed for his safety."

The new information is revealed in six days' worth of 'behavior observation reports' provided to Scripps station WPTV in West Palm Beach by the Broward Sheriff's office. The reports begin Feb. 17, three days after Cruz's arrest on the same day police say he went on a Valentine's Day massacre inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

In the jail records, Cruz is listed in protective custody and housed in a single man cell in the infirmary.

FULL COVERAGE: Parkland school shooting

Cruz is described in observation reports as "cooperative" and his thinking "logical and coherent." But additional details about his thoughts are redacted on all six days' worth of reports released to us as part of a public records request.

At times, Cruz is documented as appearing "restless" and in "deep thought." His movements range from "calm and slow" when he was speaking to a doctor and nurse to "very engaged" and "responsive" when he was speaking with an attorney and doctor during one visit with them together.

It's unknown what, if any, medication Cruz is being provided in the county jail. Cruz has a history of emotional and behavioral disorders.

Over the next several days, according to jail reports, the accused killer is noted for having a "quiet demeanor" and looking down with "a blank stare."

According to visitation logs provided as part of WPTV's request, Cruz has primarily met with psychologists and attorneys.

In a jail behavior observation report dated Feb. 24, Cruz is noted as having had a "family visit," But details are not included on the report and visitation logs provided lists visits between from Feb. 16 through Feb. 22. The same day, Cruz asked jail staff to read the Bible.

Six days after Cruz was accused of killing 14 high schoolers and three teachers inside the Broward County high school a jail deputy wrote, "inmate Cruz appeared to break out in laughter both during and immediately following his professional visit."

A few days later, while speaking to his attorneys, deputies noted that Cruz appeared "coherent" and was observed "smiling and giggling."

Nikolas Cruz remains in the Broward County Jail charged with 17 counts of murder.