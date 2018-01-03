It's finally happening: Taco Bell announces it will add fries to its menu

Alex Hider
1:18 PM, Jan 3, 2018

Good news, fast food junkies: You'll soon no longer need to choose between Taco Bell and french fries.

Taco Bell announced Wednesday that it will begin selling Nacho Fries on Jan. 25 for a limited time.

According to CNBC, the restaurant will sell the Mexican-seasoned fried potatoes with a side of nacho cheese for $1.

 

Customers can also add ground beef, pico de gallo, nacho cheese and sour cream with the $2.49 Supreme Nacho Fries. The $3.49 Bell Grande fries have the same toppings but come in a larger size.

According to Mashable, Taco Bell decided to add the Nacho Fries to the menu after testing the product in West Virginia and Bakersfield, California last spring.

 

