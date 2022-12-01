Israel's Netanyahu calls Trump's meeting with Kanye a 'mistake'

As Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to serve as Israel's prime minister again, he is calling a meeting between former U.S. President Donald Trump and rapper "Ye," formerly known as Kanye West, "wrong and misplaced."

"Ye" allegedly brought far-right activist Nick Fuentes along with him on the meeting, with the circumstances around how the three came to meet still unclear.

Netanyahu called the meeting with Kanye a "mistake," and said, "I condemned Kanye West's antisemitic statements. President Trump's decision to dine with this person I think is wrong and misplaced. He shouldn't do that. I think he made a mistake. I hope it's not repeated."

Netanyahu added that Trump "has been a tremendous supporter of Israel … and the Jewish people."

He said he is "unabashedly appreciative" of Trump's policy actions regarding Israel while he was in the White House.

Donald Trump approved a move to formally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem while he was president.

As Axios reported, Trump also recognized Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, while withdrawing the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won election in Israel to return as prime minister this year. He was the country's longest serving prime minister since Israel achieved independence.