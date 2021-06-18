Watch
Iran votes in presidential poll tipped in hard-liner's favor

AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi
Posted at 3:11 AM, Jun 18, 2021
Iran has begun voting in a presidential election tipped in the favor of a hard-line protege of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Polls opened at 7 a.m. local time Friday for the vote.

Public apathy has been widespread after a panel under Khamenei barred hundreds of candidates, including reformists and those aligned with the outgoing president, the relatively moderate Hassan Rouhani.

State-linked opinion polling and analysts have put hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi as the dominant front-runner among the four candidates.

Former Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati is running as the moderate candidate but hasn’t inspired the same support as Rouhani.

