IOC interview with Peng Shuai raises even more questions

Peng Shuai's appearance in a video call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach aired after the Chinese tennis player was out of public view for almost three weeks.

The IOC and the Chinese government would like this to be the end of a saga which has run since Peng accused former vice premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault.

That may be wishful thinking on their part.

The interview offered few details, no follow-ups on her allegations, and invited more questions for the IOC, Peng, and China.

Not only is the IOC now embroiled in this scandal, it has also been widely criticized for going ahead with the Olympics despite alleged crimes against humanity taking place in China.