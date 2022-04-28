Injured Connecticut boy screamed ‘Mommy, they lit me on fire,’ family says

The family of a 6-year-old boy in Connecticut says he is recovering after suffering second- and third-degree burns to his face and arms, reportedly after another young child threw a burning ball thrown at him.

The Associated Press reported that although the family’s account couldn't be immediately confirmed, Bridgeport’s director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Scott Appleby, said Sunday's incident was under investigation.

Appleby said preliminary reports show four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting things on fire Sunday afternoon.

No criminal charges have been announced.

The little boy's 8-year-old sister told NBC News affiliate WNBC that an 8-year-old neighbor put gasoline on a tennis ball, lit it, and then threw it at her brother.

The boy's mother told ABC News affiliate ABC7 that she heard her son screaming, "Mommy help me, they set me on fire."

The boy's mother says her son will be at the hospital to recover for a few more days.