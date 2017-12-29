Indiana woman in car that plunged 40-feet into creek: 'I'm glad God gave me another chance at life'

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis woman wants to thank bystanders and first responders who helped rescued her after her car went over a bridge and fell 40-feet into a creek on Christmas Eve following a hit-and-run crash.

"I would just like to thank the first responders and the people that came from their houses and cars and stopped to come rescue me,' said Chandra Phillips. "I really appreciate it from the bottom of my heart.

Phillips said she was driving down College Avenue on her way to see her family when a silver vehicle swerved into her lane and struck her head-on, causing her to crash into the bridge railing which left her car dangling over the edge.

"I was praying to God and I was hoping my car didn't go over into the river," said Phillips.

Within seconds, Phillips' car went careening over the bridge and about 40-feet into the creek below.

Bystanders rushed to help until emergency crews arrived on scene.

Phillips said she blacked out when the car went over the bridge and the next thing she remembered was waking up inside the ambulance on her way to Methodist Hospital.

Miraculously, she suffered only some scrapes and bruises, and a really big headache.

Her car wasn't so lucky.

No arrests have been made and police are still looking for the driver who hit Phillips.

"I'm just hoping that person will come forward because they could have took my life that Sunday," said Phillips. "It's just unbelievable, I don't know how I made it out."