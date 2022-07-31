Indiana police officer shot, killed during traffic stop

ELWOOD, Ind. (WRTV) — An Elwood Police Officer died early Sunday morning after they were shot, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

ISP says around 2 a.m., the officer was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County.

"For an unknown reason, the suspect exited the Buick and fired multiple rounds striking the officer at least one time. Before additional officers arrived, the suspect fled from the scene," ISP wrote in a news release.

The officer was taken to an Elwood hospital before being flown to Indianapolis, where they died from their injuries.

The officer's name has not been released.

Just after 2:30 a.m., the suspect's vehicle was located by Hamilton County deputies. Deputies tried to do a traffic stop but say the suspect fled and eventually ended up on I-69. At one point, the suspect hit a median barrier wall before being taken into custody.

The Fairmount Police Department says they will be collecting donations for the officer's family.

