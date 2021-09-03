Watch
In its return to Broadway, show pays tribute to actor who died from COVID-19

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Theater's line 45th Street in New York on May 13, 2020. As Broadway reopens this fall, proof of full vaccination are required for entry and masks are mandated while moving through the theater. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 6:06 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 18:06:47-04

The curtain lifted on Broadway Thursday.

Shows returned for the first time since March 2020. For fans of Broadway, shows are different. Fans are required to be vaccinated and wear a mask.

Amanda Kloots, who lost her husband, Nick Cordero, to COVID-19, attended the opening night of "Waitress," which starred Cordero before
his death.

The cast paid tribute to Cordero.

" A standing ovation before the show even began! What a night," Kloots posted on Instagram.

Kloots said Friday would have been their fourth wedding anniversary. She posted a tribute video with a caption that reads, "Our wedding was one of the best days of my life and I’ll never ever forget it."

