Idaho bill seeks to kill 90% of wolves roaming in state

Jeff Roberson/AP
FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a Mexican gray wolf in Eurkea, Mo. Once on the verge of extinction, the rarest subspecies of the gray wolf in North America has seen its population nearly double over the last five years. U.S. wildlife managers said Friday, March 12, 2021, the latest survey shows there are now at least 186 Mexican gray wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Posted at 1:06 PM, Apr 23, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho Senate committee has approved legislation that would allow the state to hire private contractors to kill about 90% of the wolves roaming the state.

The agriculture industry-backed bill approved by the Senate State Affairs Committee Tuesday includes additional changes intended to cut the wolf population from about 1,500 to 150. Backers say there are too many wolves and they’re attacking cattle, sheep and wildlife.

Opponents say the legislation threatens a 2002 wolf management plan involving the federal government that could ultimately lead to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service taking back control of managing the state’s wolves. About 500 wolves have been killed in Idaho in each of the past two years.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission voted to not support the pending legislation Thursday, that would affect wolf hunting and trapping.

"While supportive of the intent and goal to reduce wolf depredations on livestock and reduce overall wolf populations, the commission had concerns the legislation encroached on the commission’s responsibility to set hunting and trapping seasons conflicted with existing seasons and rules regarding methods of take," said Roger Phillips, the Idaho Fish and Game public information supervisor

Commissioners shared frustrations that the Idaho wolf populations have not decreased quickly enough and wolf depredations continue in certain areas of the state.

Hunters, trappers and management actions typically take about 500-600 wolves annually.

Defenders of Wildlife testified in opposition of the bill Thursday.

Read the full testament from Northwest Representative for Defenders of Wildlife, Zoe Hanley below:

The bill now moves to the floor of the State Senate. Should the bill pass the Senate, it would still need to passed by the State House before reaching to the governor's desk.

This story was originally published by the Associated Press and Nicole Camarda on Scripps station KIVI in Boise, Idaho.

