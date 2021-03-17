Menu

Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Iceland to open its borders to vaccinated travelers beginning March 18

items.[0].image.alt
KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2006 file photo tourists relax in the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, Iceland. Beginning March 18, 2021, Iceland will reopen its borders to those from the UK and US who've been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Travel Trip Iceland
Posted at 7:38 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 19:39:52-04

Iceland is opening its borders back up to travelers, but only to those who've been vaccinated.

According to the Icelandic government, those who've been fully vaccinated against COVID "would be allowed to travel to Iceland without being subject to border measures, such as testing and quarantine."

Until now, Iceland only allowed European Union countries to enter without restrictions if they were vaccinated.

But beginning March 18, those who live outside the Schengen area, including the United States and the United Kingdom, can travel to the country, the government said.

The government added that they will also have to provide proof they've been fully vaccinated "with a vaccine that has been certified for use by the European Medical Agency," which includes Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson’s single dose, or Moderna.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News Staff

Meet Our FOX 47 Reporters