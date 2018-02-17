LeBron James has a message for Fox News host Laura Ingraham: "I am more than an athlete."

James posted the not-so-subtle message on Instagram Saturday morning along with the caption "#wewillnotshutupanddribble."

James' Instagram post came just hours after fellow NBA star Kevin Durant told USA Today that he thought Ingraham's comments were "racist."

The feud between the NBA superstar and the conservative talk show host began when James posted a video on his website "Uninterrupted." The video featured a discussion between fellow NBA star Kevin Durant and sportscaster Cari Champion.

#wewillnotshutupanddribble A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 16, 2018 at 7:47pm PST

James and Durant discussed the current political environment, and how many athletes are beginning to use their platform for social causes.

When the discussion turned to President Trump, James didn't parse his words.

"The number one job in America, the point of person is someone who doesn't understand the people and really don't give a f*** about the people," James said.

Ingraham didn't hold back on her show on Thursday, calling James' comments "R-rated."

"This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA and it's always unwise to get political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball. Oh, and LeBron and Kevin, you're great players, but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach, so keep the political commentary to yourself or as someone once said 'shut up and dribble,'" Ingraham said.

Ingraham's comments have caused a stir at NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, where fellow NBA stars have come to James' and Durant's defense. Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown called Ingragam's comments "ridiculous," claiming that many athletes have an interest in politics, just like those with day jobs have an interest in sports.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.