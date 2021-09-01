Hurricane Ida: Power restored to parts of eastern New Orleans, others may need to wait weeks

The company that provides electricity to the New Orleans area says the first lights in the region have been turned back on, about three days after Hurricane Ida made landfall and caused significant damage to the area.

"This is the first step in bringing power back to the metro region, after Hurricane Ida left devastating destruction in its path," Entergy said in a press release.

However, hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana are still without electricity, and Entergy cautioned that it could take a significant amount of time to turn the lights on in some areas. The company has previously said that some parts of the state could be without power for three weeks, according to CBS News.

"While initial service can be provided to some customers, the full restoration will still take time given the significant damage across the region," Entergy said. "Crews will have to methodically bring back additional transmission lines over time to provide other pathways for power to enter the region, helping to maintain stability of the system throughout the complete restoration process."

In a press conference on Tuesday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned that cleanup and electricity restoration could take days or even weeks, noting that the recovery process would be a marathon, not a sprint.

He also urged those who had evacuated to stay away from their homes.

"If you have already evacuated, do not return here or elsewhere in Southeast Louisiana until the Office of Emergency Preparedness tells you it is ready to receive you," Edwards said. "The schools are not open, businesses are not open, the hospitals are slammed, there's not water in your home, and there's not going to be electricity. So let's get you where you can be safe and somewhat comfortable."

As of Wednesday morning, the death toll from Ida remains at four. On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported that a man drowned while attempting to drive through floodwaters. Another person was killed in Ascension Parish on Sunday by a falling tree. On early Tuesday morning, two were killed and seven injured when flooding caused a stretch of highway to collapse in southern Mississippi.

Edwards said Tuesday that he expected the death toll to rise as recovery efforts continue.

As of Tuesday morning, Ida, now a tropical depression, was located above Kentucky and West Virginia. The system will continue to move northeast, bringing heavy rains to central and eastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey and Connecticut in the coming days.