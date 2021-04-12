Watch
'Huge' explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting

Orvil Samuel /AP
Volcanic ash covers the roofs of homes after the eruption of La Soufriere volcano in Wallilabou, on the western side of the Caribbean island of St. Vincent, Monday, April 12, 2021. La Soufriere volcano fired an enormous amount of ash and hot gas early Monday in the biggest explosive eruption yet since volcanic activity began on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent late last week. (AP Photo/Orvil Samuel)
KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent (AP) — La Soufriere volcano has fired an enormous amount of ash and hot gas in the biggest explosive eruption yet since volcanic activity began on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent late last week, with officials worried about the lives of those who have refused to evacuate.

Experts called it a "huge explosion" that generated pyroclastic flows down the volcano's south and southwest flanks early Monday.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center, said, "it's destroying everything in its path."

Experts have urged those who are still living near the volcano to leave immediately.

The AP reported that roughly 16,000 people have already evacuated.

According to The AP, there are no immediate reports of injuries or casualties, but officials are responding to the latest eruption, which is bigger than the first.

