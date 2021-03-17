Menu

House passes domestic violence bill, pushes issue to Senate

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
In this Feb. 11, 2021, photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Nancy Pelosi
Posted at 6:36 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 18:36:19-04

With a nod to Women’s History Month, the Democratic-led House has passed two measures, one designed to protect women from domestic violence, the other to remove the deadline for states to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

The reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act passed 244-172 on Wednesday with 29 Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the legislation.

The resolution to repeal the ERA’s ratification deadline passed 222-204. Both measures face a more difficult path in an evenly divided Senate.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
