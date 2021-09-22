House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved legislation to fund the government, suspend its borrowing limit and provide federal disaster and refugee aid.

The measure includes $28.6 billion in disaster relief and $6.3 billion to support Afghanistan evacuees. ABC News reports that House Democrats removed $1 billion to fund Israel's Iron Dome air defense system after protests from progressives.

However, Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi committed to bringing a stand-along funding measure for the Iron Dome to the House floor.

Tonight I urged House leaders to bring stand-alone Iron Dome funding to the floor. I’m pleased Speaker Pelosi, Majority Leader Hoyer and Chair DeLauro understand the importance of providing lifesaving missile defense assistance to our ally Israel & have made this commitment. — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) September 22, 2021

The bill will keep the government running through Dec. 3, CNBC reports, but only if it's passed in the Senate.

Republicans in the Senate are expected to block the measure.

The GOP senators are insisting that Democrats go it alone when it comes to suspending the nation’s borrowing limit to prevent the U.S. from defaulting on its debt.

The Senate will need to pass a measure to fund the government by the end of the month or face a shutdown.