'Hot Coil Challenge' shows how foolish people can be

TUCSON, Ariz. - Just when you thought these so-called internet challenges couldn't get any more dangerous, a new online trend is gaining some popularity.

The internet was introduced to the "Hot Coil Challenge" recently, and it's got many people worried about the human race.

It's just like it sounds.

People are turning on the stove, getting the coils hot, and then putting their arm or other limbs on the stove as long as they can.

Some are posting their video to YouTube, while other are posting videos encouraging the viewer to not try it - which gives us some hope.

If you'd like to view the full video click here, but beware, viewer discretion is advised.

We're still in the immediate aftermath of the dangerous "Tide Pod Challenge," which YouTube has worked hard to take down the videos from their website.

Let's just hope this trend ends quicker than the last, and people resort back to safer activities, like knitting or putting together a jigsaw puzzle.