Horse bred by Queen Elizabeth II wins at Pimlico days after she died

BALTIMORE — Two days after Queen Elizabeth II's passing, a horse she bred won at a racecourse in Maryland.

On Saturday, West Newton, a 6-year-old gelding, managed to come back to win the second race at Pimlico Race Course after a rough start in sixth place.

The hurdler won by a half-length while covering a firm 1 1/8-mile turf course in 1:52.12, according to Maryland Jockey Club.

Newton was bred by the late monarch and is out of the mare Queen's Prize. This is Newton's fourth career win in 19 starts.

On Thursday, the British monarch died following a 70-year reign on the throne.

On Saturday, her son King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign in a ceremony in London.