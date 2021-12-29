Hong Kong pro-democracy news site closes after raid, arrests

HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Stand News online media outlet says it is ceasing operations following a police raid and arrests of current and former editors, board members and a journalist.

The outlet issued a statement Wednesday saying its website and social media are no longer being updated and will be taken down.

It says all employees were dismissed. Police raided the Stand News office earlier in the day after arresting seven people on charges of conspiracy to publish a seditious publication.

The move is the latest in an ongoing crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.