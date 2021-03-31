Menu

Honda recalls over 628,000 vehicles in the US to replace fuel pumps

Gene J. Puskar/AP
This is the Honda logo on the grill of a 2018 Honda CR-V AWD LX on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 12:00 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 12:00:22-04

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling more than 628,000 vehicles in the U.S. to replace fuel pumps that can fail, causing the engines to stall.

The recall covers much of the Honda and Acura model lineup from the 2018 to 2020 model years, including the CR-V small SUV, the company’s top-selling U.S. vehicle.

The company says the impeller, which is the rotating part of the pump, could be defective.

So far, Honda says it has no reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue.

Affected owners will be notified by mail in late May. You can also check if your vehicle is affected by visiting the Honda website or calling (888) 234-2138.

Honda says affected owners should take their vehicles in for repairs as soon as they get a recall notice. Dealers will replace the fuel pumps for free.

