Hochul prepares for spotlight as Cuomo steps aside

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is preparing to take the reins of power after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would resign from office.

The western New York Democrat will become New York's first female governor in two weeks following an unorthodox transition period in which Cuomo has said he will stay on and work to ease her into the job.

Hochul stayed out of public sight Tuesday but said in a statement that she was “prepared to lead.” Cuomo announced Tuesday that he would resign rather than face a likely impeachment trial over allegations that he sexually harassed several women.

He denies touching anyone inappropriately.

