Hit with #MeToo revolt, Blizzard Entertainment chief is out

The president of Activision's Blizzard Entertainment is leaving the company as it continues to deal with the fallout from a discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit.

The state of California sued Activision Blizzard Inc. last month, claiming the company was a "breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women."

According to the Associated Press, the state cited in the lawsuit that the company had a "frat boy" culture.

In the lawsuit, female employees allegedly faced constant sexual harassment, and only a handful of women were named to leadership roles, and then they did; their salary was less than their men coworkers, the AP reported.

On Tuesday, Activision Blizzard President and COO Daniel Alegre sent a letter to employees to tell them that J. Allen Brack was leaving the company to pursue new opportunities.

In a statement, the company said Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra would take over and co-lead the team moving forward.

"Both leaders are deeply committed to all of our employees; to the work ahead to ensure Blizzard is the safest, most welcoming workplace possible for women, and people of any gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or background; to upholding and reinforcing our values; and to rebuilding your trust," the company said in a news release. "With their many years of industry experience and deep commitment to integrity and inclusivity, Jen and Mike will lead Blizzard with care, compassion, and a dedication to excellence."