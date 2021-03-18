Here's what we know about the victims in the Atlanta spa shootings

On Tuesday night, nine people were shot at three separate spa locations in the greater Atlanta area. Eight people died. The alleged gunman, a white 21-year-old man, is in custody and facing eight murder charges and aggravated assault at this time.

The victims include six Asian American women, and the violent attack is bringing more awareness to the growing number of assaults and attacks on Asian Americans in this country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is what is known so far about the victims:

Daoyou Feng:

Feng was 44 years old and was killed at the Cherokee County location.

Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz:

Hernandez-Ortiz is the sole survivor of the shootings, and is currently in the intensive care unit after being shot in the stomach and forehead, according to a GoFundMe page started by his family. He was shot in Cherokee County. He lives in Acworth.

Paul Andre Michels:

Michels was 54 years old and was killed at the Cherokee County location. He reportedly lived in Atlanta.

Xiaojie Tan:

Tan was 49 years old and was killed at the Cherokee County location. She reportedly lived in Kennesaw.

Delaina Yaun:

Yaun was 33 years old and was reportedly at the Cherokee County spa location for a couple's massage with her husband. He was able to escape when the gunman showed up at the location, according to a GoFundMe set up by friends. Yaun had two children, according to reports.

The four victims killed at the two spa locations in Atlanta, Gold Massage Spa and Aromatherapy Spa, have not been identified at this time. The Cherokee County officials released the names of those shot at Young's Asian Spa.