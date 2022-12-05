Here are the 2022 holiday shipping deadlines

Million of people will ship gifts this holiday season. Here are the shipping deadlines, so you make sure your packages arrive on time:
USPS
(Last day to ship for expected delivery before Dec. 25)
USPS Retail Ground Service - Dec. 17
First-Class Mail Service - Dec. 17
Priority Mail Service - Dec. 19
Priority Mail Express Service - Dec. 23
FedEx
(Last day to ship for expected delivery before Dec. 25)
FedEx Ground Economy - Dec. 8
FedEx Ground - Dec. 14
FedEx Express - Options from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23
UPS
(Last day to ship for expected delivery before Dec. 25)
UPS Ground - Check UPS calculator
UPS 3 Day Select - Dec. 20
UPS 2nd Day Air - Dec. 21
UPS Next Day Air - Dec. 22