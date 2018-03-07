Heather Locklear threatened to shoot deputies, warrant says

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KGTV) - The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department detailed the circumstances leading deputies to search Tuesday the Thousand Oaks home of actress Heather Locklear.

The actress was arrested at her home February 25 on suspicion of felony domestic battery and three counts of battery on a peace officer.

Locklear told deputies she would shoot them if they ever came to her house again, investigators said.

According to the search warrant, deputies looked for a firearm Locklear has registered in her name but did not find it on the property.

Locklear is scheduled to appear in court March 13.