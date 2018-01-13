Hawaii residents mistakenly sent emergency message warning them to seek shelter from missile

1:38 PM, Jan 13, 2018
An emergency alert was mistakenly sent to residents of Hawaii  that told people to seek immediate shelter.

Screenshots bouncing around social media show alerts reading, in all caps "BALLISTIC MISSILE INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL."

The messages appear to have been sent on Apple's emergency message system.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard confirmed on Twitter that the alert was mistakenly sent out, and there was not threat of a missile.

 

 

The message was sent amid heightened nuclear tensions between the United States and North Korea.

Gabbard told CNN on Saturday that the phone went to every phone in Hawaii. Officials

"I've spoken to say this was an inadvertent message, it was mistake," she said. "We'll get to the bottom of this."

 

 

Hawaii EMA sent a correction notification at 1:45 ET, 38 minutes after sending out its initial message.

 

 

The video below shows the TV programming being interrupted for the mistaken alert. 

