Hawaii residents mistakenly sent emergency message warning them to seek shelter from missile

An emergency alert was mistakenly sent to residents of Hawaii that told people to seek immediate shelter.

Screenshots bouncing around social media show alerts reading, in all caps "BALLISTIC MISSILE INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL."

The messages appear to have been sent on Apple's emergency message system.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard confirmed on Twitter that the alert was mistakenly sent out, and there was not threat of a missile.

HAWAII - THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. pic.twitter.com/DxfTXIDOQs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2018

The message was sent amid heightened nuclear tensions between the United States and North Korea.

Gabbard told CNN on Saturday that the phone went to every phone in Hawaii. Officials

"I've spoken to say this was an inadvertent message, it was mistake," she said. "We'll get to the bottom of this."

NO missile threat to Hawaii. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018

Hawaii EMA sent a correction notification at 1:45 ET, 38 minutes after sending out its initial message.

Hawaii EMA has sent a correction for their false alarm about a ballistic missile. pic.twitter.com/gsT7Lvcj7r — Alex Hider (@alexhider) January 13, 2018

