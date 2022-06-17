Gun safety talks hit a roadblock

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic and Republican senators are at odds over how to keep firearms from dangerous people.

Bargainers are struggling to finalize details of a gun violence compromise in time for their self-imposed deadline of holding votes in Congress next week.

Lawmakers said Thursday they remained divided over how to define abusive dating partners so they could be legally barred from purchasing firearms.

Disagreements were also unresolved over proposals to send money to states that have “red flag” laws that let authorities temporarily confiscate guns from people deemed dangerous by courts, and to other states for their own violence prevention programs.

Sen. John Cornyn warned that the disagreements could sink a bipartisan bill.

"Indecision and delay jeopardize the likelihood of a bill because you can’t write what is undecided and without a bill there is nothing to vote on," the Republican from Texas tweeted.

However, he added that both sides are still talking.

Senate Majority Leader said he would like to vote on a bill next week.