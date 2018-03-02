Groomer, boyfriend arrested for stealing dog from Arizona salon

MESA, Ariz. - Police have arrested a dog groomer and her boyfriend for stealing a dog from a salon in Mesa, Arizona last month.

Mesa police say Izabella Bujanda, an employee at the Animal Clipper grooming salon where Bebe was dropped off on Feb. 24, confessed to concealing the 2-year-old Biewen Terrier and handing the dog to her boyfriend as he waited outside the business that Saturday morning.

Bujanda's boyfriend, Anthony Barrera, was interviewed Thursday and confessed to his part in the crime.

According to the suspects, both 20, they decided to get rid of Bebe after the publicity the case started receiving in the media.

On Tuesday, Barrera reportedly drove Bebe to a neighborhood near Power and Thomas roads, where he said she was released near the front yard of a home.

Police say Bebe has still not been located, and they are asking residents in the Las Sendas area to help bring Bebe home to her owner.

Barrera and Bujanda have both been charged with theft.