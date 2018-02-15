Grief counselors available Thursday at multiple locations after Parkland school shooting

Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 3:58AM EST expiring February 15 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Saint Joseph
Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 3:25AM EST expiring February 15 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Shiawassee
Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 3:25AM EST expiring February 15 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne
Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 3:25AM EST expiring February 15 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saint Clair
Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 3:08AM EST expiring February 15 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Advisory issued February 14 at 9:12PM EST expiring February 15 at 11:12PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 14 at 9:12PM EST expiring February 15 at 11:11PM EST in effect for: Clinton
At Pine Trials Recreation Center counselors will be on hand beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday to help people cope with the horrific events that unfolded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Students said it was close to the end of the school day when a fire alarm went off.
They said it was unusual because they had a fire drill earlier in the day.
After they exited their classrooms, they quickly went back inside scared for their lives after hearing gunfire.
Many said they will never forget what they saw.
“We just kept hiding until the cops raided the freshman building to make sure no gunman was there, and then the SWAT team came and got all the injured people out first. Walking you could see blood everywhere and people on the ground, just very traumatic to watch," said a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
The Parkland school is closed for the rest of the week.
Fifteen people died at the school and two other victims later died at the hospital. It’s unclear how many of the victims were students, teacher or staff.
Counseling support will be available beginning 8 a.m. at the following locations:
* Pines Trails Park Recreation Center and Amphitheater 10555 Trails End Parkland, Fla 33076