Grammy Awards moved to Las Vegas

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will now take place in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 3.

The star-studded event will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

"We are excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show," said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

Trevor Noah will host the show, which was originally scheduled to be held in Los Angeles on Jan. 31. Concerns about COVID-19 forced organizers to reschedule the event.

Musician Jon Batiste is nominated for 11 Grammys, more than any other artist. He received nominations for album of the year for "We Are" and record of the year with "Freedom."

Justin Beiber, H.E.R, and Doja Cat are among the top-nominated artists with eight nominations each.