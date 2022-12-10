Google's top trending searches for flights in 2022

Travel related searches spikes in 2022 as the industry opened up more after a tough set of months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Google's data showed a list of 10 top trending travel destinations that users of the search giant expressed curiosity over.

The popular booking service Google Flights gave a look into where Americans showed interest in going the most.

"Trending" queries, Google says, are searches that showed a spike while staying sustained over a period of time during 2022, compared to the previous year.

That's different from the "most searched" in the company's extrapolation of data, Google said.

In the top ten were London, Paris Rome and Lisbon.

Europe showed strong support from Americans as a travel destination.

While Asia lost footing this year with interest among travelers from the U.S., Vietnam did open back up in early 2022 after the pandemic and that helped push searches for Ho Chi Minh City up in the list.

The list looked like this:

1. London, UK

2. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

3. Paris, France

4. New Delhi, India

5. Toronto, Canada

6. Rome, Italy

7. Mumbai, India

8. Vancouver, Canada

9. Lisbon, Portugal

10. New York, NY