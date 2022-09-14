Watch Now
Google makes deal with US to develop chips for researchers

Posted at 8:55 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 20:55:02-04

The U.S. Commerce Department has reached a deal with Google to boost chip production for researchers.

Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. signed a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. government to try and produce more chips that researchers and use in the development of new nanotechnology and semiconductor devices, Reuters reported.

As investment publication Seeking Alpha reported, California-based Google will pay the initial costs to set up production. It will subsidize the first production run in the deal with Washington regulators.

According to Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and NIST Director Laurie Locascio, the deal was actually signed before the CHIPS and Science Act was passed by U.S. lawmakers.

Locascio said, "a great example of how government, industry and academic researchers can work together to enhance U.S. leadership in this critically important industry."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

