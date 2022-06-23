Watch
Sound off! Trumpet is 1st bloodhound to win Westminster show

Frank Franklin II/AP
Trumpet, a bloodhound, competes for Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Trumpet won the title. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 9:49 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 23:42:23-04

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A bloodhound named Trumpet has won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Trumpet bested six other finalists Wednesday night to snare U.S. dogdom’s most coveted best in show prize.

Trumpet beat a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed and a Lakeland terrier to take the trophy.

Trumpet, a bloodhound, poses for photographs after winning best in show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Trumpet became the first bloodhound to win Westminster. The competition drew more than 3,000 purebred dogs, ranging from affenpinschers to Yorkshire terriers.

Belle, an English setter, competes in the sporting group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Belle won the group. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The goal is to crown the dog that most represents the ideal for its breed.

Westminster is often described as the Super Bowl of U.S. dog shows, and Winston the French bulldog aims to make it so for co-owner Morgan Fox, a defensive lineman who was just signed by the Los Angeles Chargers and has played for the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers.

Fox said he was “ecstatic” when Winston made the finals.

“He’s basically a superstar,” Fox said by phone Wednesday.

