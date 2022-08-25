Global monkeypox cases dropped, outbreak in the Americas in 'intense transmission,' WHO reports

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that while global monkeypox cases fell by a fifth last week, the Americas has seen "intense transmission" in regions where there is a lack of education about the spread of the virus.

The WHO is focused especially on Latin America, where awareness and health measures are still lacking on monkeypox and controlling its spread.

Since early May, as AFP reported, there has been a rare surge in the spread of the virus outside of African countries where it has been endemic.

On July 24, after the WHO announced its highest emergency level regarding the virus, it was officially classified as an international health emergency.

This year alone has seen 45,355 cases and 15 deaths in at least 96 countries, according to the WHO.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. has seen 16,926 confirmed monkeypox/orthopoxvirus cases as of Aug. 25.