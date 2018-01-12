Here's how you can have a 'treat yourself' day for free on your birthday

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:55PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 1:05PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 11:59AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 11:09AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 19 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
