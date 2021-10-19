General Electric announces vaccine mandate for employees

General Electric will require its nearly 60,000 U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The move was reportedly made to comply with President Biden's executive order, which requires federal contractors to be vaccinated.

Employees must show proof of vaccination or be cleared for a medical or religious exemption by Dec. 8.

Numerous companies announced vaccine mandates after President Biden signed the executive order.

Southwest said it would comply with the vaccine mandate. However, on Tuesday, the company said it would not terminate employees whose exemption status is still pending on Dec. 8.

Those employees can continue working so long as they are "following all COVID mask and distancing guidelines applicable to their position."