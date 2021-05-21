Gary Peters discusses new USPS legislation

Today Gary Peters discussed his new legislation which aims to set the United States Postal Service on a more sustainable financial footing and support the goal of providing long-term reliable service in Michigan and across the country.

The 2021 Postal Service Reform Act would cut the requirement for the post office to pre-fund its pension for retirees. The bill would also integrate retirees' healthcare with Medicare and require USPS to continue delivering at least six days weekly.

Peters says these reforms will help save the postal service more than $45 billion in the next 10-years while improving transparency of postal service operations to both customers, and congress.

Sen. Peters added that this is the first major piece of postal legislation in nearly 15 years saying it's long overdue.He also mentioned he's confident the legislation will get enough votes it already has 10 Republican, and 10 Democratic co-sponsors.