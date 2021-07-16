Watch
Fully vaccinated Americans can enter Canada as of mid-August

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, vehicles wait in line to cross into Canada at the Peace Bridge Plaza in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
Posted at 10:09 PM, Jul 15, 2021
TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel and should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September.

Trudeau spoke with leaders of Canada's provinces on Thursday and released a readout of the call.

According to the Associated Press, the decision was based on the "current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions."

The border has been closed to non-essential travel since the early months of the pandemic.

